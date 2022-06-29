The city of Victoria held a second special city council meeting Tuesday night to hear budget requests from various departments.
The preliminary budget for 2023 would be close to the budget for 2022, City Manager Jesús Garza said. The 2022 Victoria city budget was $171 million while the preliminary budget proposed for 2023 would be $176 million.
Unlike the previous two years, the city would not receive ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funds in 2023. The city received the second part of the $14.5 million provided by ARPA earlier this month, Assistant Director of Finance Wesley Janecek told the council Monday night.
The American Rescue Plan Act provided a substantial infusion of resources to eligible state and local governments to help reduce the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the city departments presenting budgets Monday and Tuesday evening were close to the current year's budget, with software costs and gasoline accounting for much of the increase.
Garza told the council Monday night that his staff would pursue additional government grants that might offset any financial impact. The preliminary budget is usually adopted during the first council meeting in August, Garza said.
For the police and fire departments, next year's budget would likely include increases of salaries of 3% to 4% based on the time the employee has been with the department, based on the city's step program. Under that program, promotions will move to the next nearest increased pay level.
The city of Victoria’s fiscal year is from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Prior to each fiscal year, the City Council approves an operating budget that projects the collection of revenue and guides spending for the coming year. The city council was slated to finish their budget hearings Tuesday evening.
