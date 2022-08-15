Victoria College’s board of trustees formally adopted the college’s 2022-23 property tax rate during a board meeting Monday afternoon.
The new rate is 19.59 cents per $100 of taxable value, which is a little more than a cent less than the previous rate of 20.76 cents per $100.
This year’s rate means someone in the college’s taxing district who owns a house appraised at $200,000 would pay $391.80 in property taxes on that house to the district, before any possible exceptions.
The college estimates the new rate will increase their property tax revenue by about 3% thanks to new taxable property in the area.
The unanimous approval of the tax rate came after a public hearing, which no member of the public attended.
Money raised from the property tax will fund about half of the college’s $34.3 million budget, which was also approved during the Monday board meeting.
That budget will include a 2% cost-of-living salary adjustment and a 1.5% step salary increase for the college's employees, while also saving the college about half a million dollars in personnel costs due to personnel changes.
The rest of the budget is funded through tuition, fees and state appropriations, the latter of which has steadily become a smaller part of the college's funding over the past decade.
VC's budget-building process began in March, and was proposed to the board along with the tax rate during an earlier meeting on Aug. 8.
"This is a comprehensive practice that we have in place," Vice President Keith Blundell said to the board about the college's budgeting process, which starts by looking at the school's revenues and tuition and then goes into salaries and wages.
The college's next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 4 p.m, in the VC Academic Building.
