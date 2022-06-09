Victoria College's Board of Trustees met Wednesday afternoon to go over the college's finances and review a preliminary version of the upcoming budget.

The board hopes to include a 1% cost of living adjustment raise for the college's employees in the final budget, which college President Jennifer Kent said was particularly important because of recently rising inflation.

Texas' consumer price index, which measures inflation, has increased by 8.6% over the past year, as of April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. Department of Education's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grants, which were issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, helped the college make up for what would otherwise have been lost revenue, college Vice President Keith Blundell said during the meeting.

The college's final budget will be discussed and approved in August.

Community colleges in Texas levy property taxes in order to fund part of their annual budgets, in addition to tuition, state funding and other revenue sources. This year's rate for Victoria County also will be discussed and set by the board in August.

The college also had fewer applicants to choose from while filling open positions after a wave of retirements, with some openings only attracting five or six applicants while they likely would have gotten 20 or 25 in previous years. It's an issue that other community colleges apparently face, as well. Kent said the college has had to do heavy recruiting and look across the country to aid their hiring efforts.