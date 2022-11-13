Victoria residents have the opportunity the see the work of some of the city's young artists on display at Victoria College's Student Fall Art Exhibition.
The exhibition includes works from students in the college's arts classes, as well as students in some Victoria middle schools.
Debra Chronister, an art professor at Victoria College, said the college's arts students learn from putting on the exhibition, in addition to getting the chance to put their work on display.
"I let them set a lot of the show up, so they get experience in how to set a show up ... they go through the entire process of setting up an exhibit," she said. "So when they leave Victoria College, they know how to set up an exhibit, and they they can be independent with their work and set it up to its best advantage."
About 15 Victoria College students have work on display, mostly from the the fall semester.
By including middle school students' art for the first time, the program gives younger artists a look at the college's programs.
"We're really trying to give them more opportunities to participate, and just come to campus and see what we're doing," Jason Valdez, an associate professor of art and the gallery director, said.
One of those middle school students, 13-year-old Aaden Garcia, said it was great to see his watercolor painting, "Umbrella in the Clouds," on display.
"It's amazing to see my art actually in something," the Howell Middle School eight grader said.
Krysta Lyssy, Howell's art teacher, was also excited to see her students' art, and for them to get to see more art at the exhibit.
"I'm really proud, and I'm also really grateful to Victoria College for the opportunity to display their art," she said.
Students from Stroman, Cade and Patti Welder middle schools also have art on display.
The college-level art includes two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, including several examples of Raku pottery, a Japanese method where ceramics are removed from a kiln and then put into containers filled with paper strips, which catch on fire from the pottery's heat and leave unique designs.
Katie Luschen, a third-year nursing major, is one of the artists who used the Raku method for her pottery. She said that ceramics is her preferred type of art.
"You really have to think about all perspectives of it rather than just one, which is what I prefer, and just being able to use your hands and make something and detail it is just really satisfying to me," Luschen said.
The exhibit's two-dimensional work includes an oil painting of two hands surrounding a heart, painted by second-year art student Thalia Tirador.
Tirador said she didn't have a meaning in mind when she painted it.
"I really just want to leave it to the viewer," Tirador said. "I don't really have a certain meaning to it. You can see it however you want to look at it, but I just had an image in my brain."
Another of the exhibit's many stand out works is an ink self-portrait of Daniela Castaneda-Delgado, another Victoria College student who also has three-dimensional works on display.
"I do like drawing people a lot, I like practicing facial features. I guess it is a little different drawing another person, and then a self-portrait. But I think the main focus of either one is getting the proportions right, the nose, the eyes, and make sure it looks like the person that I'm drawing," Castaneda-Delgado said.
Tuesday Guerrero, a second semester Victoria College student who also has multiple Raku pieces on display, said method affected the strategy behind the pieces.
"I knew these big pieces were going to be Raku fired, and that's very unpredictable and I don't like that," Guerrero said. "And so I didn't want to make it pretty — like Katie's is pretty — and I didn't want to do that, because I didn't want to be angry if the Raku didn't go how I wanted. So I wanted to make mine a little more, I guess, eye catching."
Chronister said she hopes people understand the work that went into the gallery's pieces.
"People don't understand how long it takes to make a good piece of art," she said. "The time these students have invested in these pieces, you can't even keep track of it."