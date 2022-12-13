Victoria College received positive marks on its 2021-22 audit report, according to an auditor's presentation to the college's board of trustees during its meeting Monday.

Francisco Pecina, an audit supervisor at Cascos & Associates, told the board that the college's financial statements represent its financial position fairly, and said that position was "strong."

Its net financial position has increased by around $6 million since 2021, Pecina said, adding that the college's internal financial controls, like payroll and cash disbursements, were also strong.

"We did not find any findings that were significant deficiencies or material weaknesses in the district's internal controls," he said.

The college's board hired Cascos & Associates, a Brownsville-based auditing and accounting firm, to perform the audit.

The board also approved the purchase of STEM supplies and equipment funded by federal grant money meant to strengthen the science, technology, engineering and math programs at Hispanic-Serving Institutions like Victoria College.

That equipment included augmented sandboxes, used for studying topography, and two scanning electron microscopes, a type of microscope that uses electrons to study the surface of a sample.

That equipment will cost just over $501,000.

The college is also looking to use the same grant funding to purchase sliding classroom whiteboards and fossil replicas, which will likely go to the board for approval in January, according to Vice President for Administrative Services Keith Blundell.

The college's winter break starts Sunday.