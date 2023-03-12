Victoria College is gearing up for a bond election on May 6, and to ensure the community is informed about the initiative, the college has scheduled two bond informational sessions.
The first session is on March 23 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts and the second is on April 18 at the Student Center on the VC main campus.
The $10 million bond election has been proposed for the construction of a Student Success Center, which will involve a three-story expansion and renovation of the current facility and related infrastructure enhancements at an estimated cost of $36.5 million.
Victoria College has committed $26.6 million in grants, gifts, and institutional funds, leaving the remaining 27 percent of the project to be funded by the proposed bond.
The proposed bond would result in a tax rate increase of 0.21 cents per $100 of valuation for three years, after which the tax rate will decrease by 0.58 cents to 2.62 cents in 2027 due to voter-approved bond debt that will be paid off. For a homeowner with residential property valued at $100,000, this would translate to an increase of $2.10 per year for three years and then a decrease of $5.80 in 2027.
The bond informational sessions will provide an opportunity for members of the community to ask questions, express concerns and receive answers about the bond election before they head to the polls on May 6. Early voting begins on April 24 and runs through May 2. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 6.
For more information on the bond election, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Bond23 or email Bond23@VictoriaCollege.edu.