In this post COVID-19 world, there are many things that can give people pause.
Having power shut off, especially coming into a weekend, or missing meals can bring a sense of hopelessness to traditional surroundings, especially for communities at risk. In Victoria, there is an organization that tries to help prevent these events from impacting those who are most fragile — the elderly or the disabled.
At the Community Action Committee of Victoria, Vicki Smith sees that more than 300 warm meals are delivered to area seniors each weekday, as well as making sure her clients are healthy.
"I love being able to help people one on one," Smith, executive director of the Community Action Committee, said. "I have a very good dependable staff. It wouldn't work without them."
But it is far more than meals that the committee provides. They keep power on for seniors who might be in danger having their electricity turned off.
"We want people to get in touch with us before they are disconnected," said Smith.
One of those clients who receives meals is Birdie Barefield, who lives on North Navarro Street in Victoria. She has been receiving the meals for more than a year and said they definitely help her.
"The food is delicious and the people are so prompt," Barefield said. "It's all sorts of food. It's a different thing every day. The people always treat you with respect, and they are always on time. They are always smiling."
The committee, along with a community partnership, helps people living in poverty to meet their most basic and critical needs while helping them improve their ability to become self-sufficient. The organization is a private, nonprofit corporation that operates federally and state funded programs for people who are low-income, elderly, children, disabled and in need. Local donated funds, in-kind services and volunteers are also used in all these programs. Among these programs is the ability to provide assistance to the low-income in an emergency need situation, such as paying an electric bill when power is about to be shut off.
The utility assistance to low-income residents is through the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program and donations from private utility companies. The program is a federally funded program available to help eligible customers in Texas with their utility bills and is administered by the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs. These programs help thousands of households pay their utility bills, Smith said.
Another program Smith described was a weatherization assistance program through the low-income housing assistance program and the Department of Energy Weatherization Assistance, as well as donations from local utility companies. These programs help make homes warmer and more resistant to cold weather. Weatherization lowers energy bills and helps families afford basic necessities like food, medicine and safe housing.
The Community Action Committee can also refer clients for medical care by referring them to local clinics and providers. Both men and women can be matched with a wide variety of services including limited assistance with prescription medications, office visits, dental services, blood pressure and basic health care checkups. Smith said much of the focus is basic treatment with attention paid to preventative health education. For low-income clients without prescription drug coverage, assistance can be sought through the prescription assistance referral program, which assists with maintenance medications. It works by referring patients to pharmaceutical company resources.
Smith said the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program is the primary energy bill assistance program for residents of Victoria, Calhoun and Lavaca counties. Smith said priority is given to low-income households or seniors experiencing high energy use, a high monthly utility bill or the presence of a child. She said it focuses on the disabled or elderly. Welfareinfo.org shows that the poverty rate in Texas is 16%, or one out every 6.2 residents in the state lives in poverty. The poverty rate of Texas is slightly higher than the national average of 14.6%, according to welfare.org.
The Community Action Committee operates in a nine-county service area including Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties. This program grant periods begin and end at various times throughout the year, so the type of assistance varies throughout the year, Smith said.
Two of the programs offered by the committee are Home Delivered Meals and Meals-On-Wheels, which assist homebound, elderly or disabled individuals by delivering meals to their homes five days a week, Monday through Friday.
Not only are meals prepared, but a licensed dietician makes sure the meals are what each individual needs, such as meals for diabetics.
"We make sure they have a healthy diet," Smith said.
Terri Vasquez, 26, the meal coordinator of the program, said the program provided her with a sense of service to the community. As three out of four of her grandparents have died, she said it gave her a feeling of doing something for people in similar circumstances.
"It really gives me a sense of purpose," Vasquez said. "These are grandparents I could serve. A lot of clients like to tell us about themselves. How open they are is surprising. They like telling us their life stories."
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit America in early 2020, community action committees across the United States responded to the need, according to Denise Harlow, with the Community Action Committee in Washington, D.C.
In a letter to the organization, she said, "over the past 30 months, your endless efforts demonstrated our care for the entire community and embodied the spirit of hope, making America a better place to live, especially for our friends and neighbors who were experiencing poverty due to the health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic."
One of the things Smith said is essential is finding drivers who can bond with the residents they provide food for. The drivers are asked to check on their clients when delivering each meal to make sure they are healthy.
"The wellness check allows them to get to know their drivers," Smith said. "That is as important as the meal. We have a very good program."
One of those drivers is William Johnson, 77, who has been doing this for eight years. On average, drivers visit 30 homes each weekday.
"It gives me some purpose in this life," Johnson said. "What we are is kind of like their family. They expect me every day. For some of them, I might be the only person they would see all day. They want you to have a conversation with them."
Johnson said he thought at least 12 people he delivered meals to had died over the years.
"They thank us for being part of their life," Johnson said. "You become part of the family. I enjoy doing this."
Part of the problem for the program is finding more drivers and delivery vehicles, Smith said.
"We always need more volunteers. We do have some paid drivers," Smith said. "It's supplemental income for retirees. We're always needing new vehicles, because we wear them out."
Smith said even small vehicles were effective because the fuel costs were less. Smith has been doing this for more than 30 years.
"It's gone by fast," Smith said. "I enjoy it most of the time."