Throughout history, the end of October takes on significant meaning regarding the relationship between the living and the dead. In Mexican culture, this manifests as Día de Muertos, a time when families honor and celebrate the lives of those they've lost.
In downtown Victoria Wednesday evening, over 30 community members marked the occasion with a procession to honor the dead after celebrating their lives Saturday.
"It's really about the community, getting together in remembrance and doing the walk with everyone," said Chris Melendez, event organizer and Casa De Luna owner.
Led by the Villarreal family in traditional clothing and makeup, almost everyone involved carried a photo of a loved one downtown starting at Casa De Luna and ending at the altar that was put in for the season to honor the dead.
It took hours for the Villarreal family to bring everything together as they walked for their grandfathers, said Victoria resident Krystal Villarreal, 35.
As the procession circled the three blocks between St. Mary's Catholic Church and DeLeon Plaza, the only thing that could be heard beyond music, such as "La Llorona," "Amor Eterno," and "Hasta Que Te Conoci," was the procession’s footsteps as they solemnly proceeded through the city streets.
For David Rodriguez, Victoria resident and Victoria Art League president, this was his first Día de Muertos procession as he walked with his grandfather and his recently deceased cousin.
"Traditionally the 2nd is when the adults come back into your life and when you do stuff like this and we walk. It is like you are walking with them again," Rodriguez said. "Whether you feel that spiritual presence or it's just nice to remember them by, either way, you experience a nice connection."
Rodriguez felt that connection Wednesday, he said.
As they approached the altar, the moon peeked through the clouds and the various street lights turned on as if welcoming the dead.
For Luke, 9, and Mikaelyn Villarreal, 13, the procession was a fun experience and was a way of learning the traditions of their family, the family said.
Their mother Krystal Villarreal learned the traditions as part of participating in Folklorico and feels it's important these traditions are continued.
"We have to teach the next generation the culture or risk losing the tradition and the people it honors," Villarreal said.
As for how the month-long list of events went it was a great success and the committee homes to make next year's Día de Muertos event bigger, Melendez said.
"The outcome of Saturday was way over what we expected and we really look forward to next year," she said. "We definitely want to make (Victoria's Día de Muertos event) bigger next year. We're just really excited."