Victoria College President David Hinds said he will always remember meeting journalist Jim Lehrer nine months ago.
“It was one of the highlights of my life,” Hinds said.
Journalism icon and Victoria College alumnus Lehrer died in his sleep on Thursday. He was 85 years old.
Lehrer co-founded the PBS NewsHour and hosted the show for 36 years. He worked for the Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Times-Herald from 1959 to 1966, covering local politics. During that time he reported historical headline stories such as the John F. Kennedy assassination and he interviewed President Bill Clinton in the midst of the Monica Lewinsky investigation.
But before he hit the national arena of journalism, he started at Victoria College’s student newspaper, The Jolly Roger.
Hinds grew up watching the “MacNeil-Lehrer Report” and watched Lehrer moderate numerous presidential debates, which cemented Lehrer as a personal hero of Hinds.
“I don't idolize very many people,” he said. “He was a genuinely nice person with a great sense of humor.”
Hinds met Lehrer the last time he visited his alma mater in April.
Lehrer returned to Victoria for the “Celebrate the Journey” events last year. Before his discussion, Victoria College recognized its most famous alumnus with a plaque across the street from the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The plaque still remains at DeLeon Plaza.
Former Victoria College history professor Mike Hummel said he remembered tears running down Lehrer’s face when he saw the plaque bearing his name. The plaque sits at the corner of Goodwin and Main streets where the Trailways Bus Depot once stood.
Lehrer worked at the Trailways Bus Depot while he was a student at Victoria College. After graduating from VC, Lehrer attended the journalism school at the University of Missouri and served in the Marine Corps.
“He was a deep thinker,” Hummel said. “We are in good hands if we have news people with the kind of ethics, standards and compassion that he demonstrates.”
Hummel met Lehrer several times and the two became friends.
“We hit it off right away,” he said. “He has a great sense of humor.”
Not many people saw that sense of humor while he was on the air, which is the way it should have been, Hummel said. He said society would be a better place if every journalist reached for the high standards Lehrer set for the industry.
“We lost a great friend and a good man,” he said.
Lehrer was also a frequent donor to the Victoria College Foundation, which helped students like him earn a degree.
Not only did Lehrer aid VC financially, but he showed that anything is possible, even coming from a community college background.
“(Lehrer’s career is) a testament to what a community college can do for somebody and that is returned infinitely back to society,” Hinds said. “He was a great contributor to journalism and democracy.”
Even though Hinds only met Lehrer once, it felt like he lost a great friend.
“It makes you realize how fortunate you are to have met him,” he said. “He just made you feel like you were the only person in the room.”
