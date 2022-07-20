The Victoria City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday night, making the possession of undocumented catalytic converters against city law.
"It's usually organized theft," said Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. "If we don't catch them in the act, we have nothing. This gives us an opportunity to address this. I look forward to us having this in our toolbox."
The third reading of the proposed ordinance was approved by the City Council. This means that unless someone has documentation for a catalytic converter, they can be arrested and fined if found with am undocumented one.
The cost to replace a catalytic converter can be as much as $3,000. The precious metals used to clean exhausts include rhodium, platinum and palladium. Most vehicles on the road have catalytic converters, which have been required since 1975.
City Council approved the ordinance to give law enforcement more leeway to detain criminals found in possession of the converters without proof of ownership. By implementing this ordinance, officers will be able to take enforcement action, greatly reducing these thefts. Any person who shall intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence, violate any provision of this article shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined in an amount not less than $500.
City Attorney Allison Lacey said it gave local police tools to use.
"There are some holes in state law," Lacey said. "This is giving them teeth."
Mark Loffgren, the council member from Super District 6, initially brought this to the city council.
"I'm very happy," Loffgren said Tuesday night. "I'm glad it finally passed."
As the result of the increasing prices of the precious metals used in their production, a stolen catalytic converter can be sold to an unscrupulous recycling facility, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. According to the American Automobile Association, vehicles that sit higher off the ground are more common targets, as they allow thieves easier access to the converters. These types of vehicles include trucks, pickups, SUVs and vans.
In other action, the council approved using Laredo artist Armando Hinojosa to mold one bronze sculpture of two figures of Victoria founder Martin De Leon and his wife Patricia de la Garza De Leon. This is planned to be unveiled April 13, 2024, during the city's bicentennial celebration. Hinojosa is known for some half dozen major pieces of sculpture, including the massive Tejano Monument on the south lawn of the Texas State Capitol in Austin.
The city also amended and readopted Chapter 4 and Section 24-22 of the City Code of Ordinances to reflect the separation of the Victoria County Public Health Department from county Animal Control Services, more or less to bring it in line with the county's separation of the two departments, Lacey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.