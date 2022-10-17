The Victoria City Council will decide Tuesday whether to enter an agreement for $1.2 million with Axon Enterprise for the purchase of digital recording devices, software storage and Tasers to help the city's police department.
The company, which has offices worldwide, is based in Scottdale, Arizona. The Victoria Police Department has utilized Axon's Tasers, body worn cameras, in-car cameras, and evidence.com software platform for digital recording storage for approximately eight years under multiple contracts. The contract proposed to be discussed Tuesday afternoon would consolidate all these programs in one five-year agreement which would expire Sept. 30, 2027, according to city documents.
This agreement would result in a refund of $15,047 for paid-for but undelivered services and an overall savings of $713,428, according to city documents. The contract would be paid in five annual payments. This would be an amount for October of almost $225,000, which is already approved in the city's 2023 budget. The other payments would be for October 2024 for $241,000, October 2025 for $251,0000 and October 2026 for $263,500 for a total of $1,212,500. The new contract would start on Nov. 11.
According to the company's website, Axon provides about 85% of the Tasers and body cameras used in major U.S. cities. Body cameras and associated services comprise one-fourth of their overall business.
In other action, the city is expected to approve a professional services contract with FGM Architects for design services and construction administration of a proposed public safety headquarters. The Victoria police and fire departments plan to move into the $33-million headquarters by 2025. Earlier this year, City Manager Jesús Garza said the city is planning to build the new public safety building on a 32-acre site off Main Street at East Airline Road.
When Garza arrived in 2019, he said, he determined more space was needed so the police and fire department could learn to work together. FGM Architects is a design service that is based in five states, including Texas. The company's website claims that they enhance communities by creating quality environments.
The city council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 105 W. Juan Linn St. in Victoria.