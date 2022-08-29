The Victoria City Council is expected to raise property taxes 2.22% at its meeting on Tuesday despite a 3-cent reduction in the tax rate.
The increase is the result of increased property values.
A meeting agenda shows council members will hold their first vote Tuesday afternoon on the proposed 2022-2023 tax rate of 55.82 cents per $100 of taxable property value.
The city’s overall budget, which is set to begin Oct. 1, is expected to be $183.1 million, according to the budget proposal. The proposed rate is a decrease of 3 cents from the previous tax rate. But because the taxable value of properties in the city has grown the city will take in $1.4 million more in revenue under the proposed rate. About $662,887 is tax revenue raised from new property value added to the tax rolls this year.
“The increase in values of new and existing properties gives us an opportunity to lower the tax rate without compromising the services we provide,” City Manager Jesús A. Garza said in a city release earlier this month. “The additional revenue will provide us an opportunity to continue investing in our greatest asset — our employees — and fixing our streets.”
The owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $19.30 more under the new rate, according to city projections.
The first vote on the fiscal year 2022-2023 is Tuesday. The final hearing is expected Sept. 6, 2022.
The proposed budget was submitted to the City Council on Aug. 2.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the council chambers, 107 W. Juan Linn St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.