The Victoria County Commissioners Court received a donation to the county’s 11 volunteer fire departments during Monday morning’s meeting.
Hochheim Prairie Insurance, at 3109 E. Mockingbird Lane in Victoria, donated $5,500 or $500 to each Victoria County volunteer fire department in Bloomington, DaCosta, Fordtran, Inez, Lone Tree, Mission Valley, Nursery, Placedo, Quail Creek, Raisin and Victoria. In the past, the company has donated 100 smoke alarms to the Cuero and Yoakum fire departments.
“That helps a lot,” County Judge Ben Zeller said. “Donations like that are crucial.”
Zeller said people were surprised by how many volunteer fire departments Victoria County had. Zeller said one problem affecting volunteer fire departments currently in this country is a lack of people volunteering for departments. Zeller said part of the problem was that younger people were no longer volunteering for departments and those at the departments were aging.
“The majority of the areas in this country are covered by volunteer departments,” Zeller said. “Fewer and fewer folks are volunteering. We certainly appreciate the donations because they are vital.”
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said the firm has donated to these departments for at least 10 years. Castillo’s office will hand deliver the checks.
“They have been donating every year,” Castillo said. “It’s a very nice thing and something we can use.”
John Streetman, treasurer of the board that donates the funds from Hochheim, said it was something the company enjoyed doing every year. He said the company also donates to the Salvation Army and other charities.
“We give to the volunteer fire departments about this time every year,” Streetman said.