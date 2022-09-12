Victoria County commissioners approved the 2022-2023 county budget on Monday.
The county tax rate for 2022-2023 decreased to 39.34 cents per $100 of taxable value from 39.59 cents for the budget year starting Jan. 1.
Commissioners adopted a budget of just over $70 million, including $48.6 million in the general fund. The budget includes more revenue from property taxes than the previous year’s budget by about $2.6 million, or 9.55%. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll is $949,763. The reduced tax rate is 1.8% below the voter approval tax rate of 40.06 cents and 6.47% over the county’s no-new-revenue rate.
“I think the budget process this year was a success,” County Judge Ben Zeller said. “We try to be careful without spending because there are always more needs than dollars available.”
Stipends for county workers
The county also approved a 5% employee-retention stipend for those who have been on staff for one year as a regular full-time or regular part-time benefit-eligible worker as of Dec. 30, 2022.
Grant-funded positions are eligible for the stipend, but must be paid for 100% by the grant.
Employees who leave the county before Jan. 27 or employees hired after Jan. 1 are not eligible for the stipend. Nor are temporary employees.
The stipends are expected to be paid by Feb. 10.
Animal control
Commissioners also heard from Scott Buchanan, the assistant chief animal control officer, about what was going on at the shelter at 122 Perimeter Road. The county still seeks to hire a director of animal control. County Commissioner Gary Burns, who serves as liaison to Victoria County’s animal control, said the county received 17 applications for director.
“We have two good candidates,” Burns said. “Very few of them were experienced. Some had some qualifications, but hopefully within a couple of weeks we should have somebody. We need to move forward and get a director.”
The county partnered earlier this month with Austin Pets Alive and American Pets Alive, a nonprofit that works to save animal lives and operates no-kill shelters, such as the one in Austin.
Buchanan said a vaccination on intake program was implemented and all animals were vaccinated and de-wormed starting last week. Buchanan said Austin Pets Alive will fund a position for intake vaccination tech to help with these duties. He said the shelter is able to drop the price for adoption by $43, with $13 coming from the vaccination and the Victoria Animal Control Services waiving the $30 adoption fee until the end of this year.
“Victoria Animal Control is dedicated to getting animals adopted and believes that this will help in achieving more adoptions,” Buchanan said.
Library board
The county also has four vacancies to appoint to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board.
The county received a total of 17 applications for the vacancies and Zeller said by the end of the month or early in October, the positions should be filled. Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said he had received 15 applications for the city’s two positions being replaced on the board. A decision is expected by October.
“We interviewed several strong candidates today and we will interview more next week and the following week,” Zeller said. “We’re going to have a good slate of candidates.”
The library advisory board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. in the Bronte Room of the library at 302 N. Main St. in Victoria.