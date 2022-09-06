During the Tuesday morning Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting, the county agreed to partner with the American Pets Alive program at the county animal shelter to provide free vaccinations to all the animals entering the facility.
Assistant Chief Animal Control Officer Scott Buchanan said the agreement would last until Dec. 31 and would cover the cost to vaccinate all animals being brought to the facility. The vaccinations would be shipped to the shelter, and a person might be hired to vaccinate the animals.
"We vaccinate every animal that comes off the truck and comes in," Buchanan said. "It would be no cost to us."
American Pets Alive is the national program of Austin Pets Alive, a nonprofit animal shelter in Austin. The mission of the organization is to save the lives of animals from unnecessary deaths in shelters through education and outreach activities based on the Austin No Kill model’s lifesaving methods. American Pets Alive’s funding comes from individual donations, corporate giving and grants. Donations are tax exempt. According to the organization, an estimated 2 million animals are killed in shelters across the United States each year.
According to American Pets Alive, an estimated 6.3 million animals enter animal shelters across this country each year. The organization states that approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year, with 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats.
Victoria County’s animal control still needs a director and County Commissioner Gary Burns, who serves as the county's liaison to animal control, said some candidates might be brought before the court next week. The director would take leadership of the animal control office and adoption facility at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria. They would be expected to foster a compassionate environment for shelter animals to promote successful outcomes with adoption. The supervisor is required to have a bachelor’s degree in animal science, public health administration, public administration or a related field. Five years of paid experience in animal control or animal welfare organizations also is a requirement, as is three years of supervisory experience in animal control or animal welfare.
Burns said the partnership with American Pets Alive might reduce the cost of adoption of pets by $13 or $14.
"Anything we can do to help us make animals more adoptable will help," Burns said, adding that the free vaccinations would help in other ways. "It will cut down on the chance of disease."
In other action Tuesday, the court formally lifted the burn ban for Victoria County. The burn bad was issued Aug. 8.
Victoria County has suffered through its driest year of the past 128 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System.
"We've had quite a bit of rain," said County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. Castillo also praised Diamond Fiber Glass, which donated $3,500 worth of work to one of the county's brush trucks. That allows all three of the county's brush trucks to be available to fight fires.
During next week's commissioners court meeting, the county is expected to approve the 2023 proposed budget and tax rate. During the hearing, the county also proclaimed Sept. 6, as Judge Jack W. Marr Day. Marr, a Crossroads district judge, was praised for his work and dedication to the law.
