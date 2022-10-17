The Victoria County Commissioners Court approved on Monday allowing more federal prisoners to be housed the Victoria County Jail.
“Right now everybody is fighting for space,” Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said after the meeting.
The sheriff said he would try to house 30 to 40 federal inmates each day. One of the problems, he said, was there was not currently enough staff at the jail and said that anyone 18 years or older looking for work should apply.
“We try to maintain a certain number of inmates based on maintenance standards,” Marr said. “We are very hungry for personnel right now.”
County Commissioner Gary Burns said he was happy to see the new inmates approved by the commissioners court because it would mean more money from the federal government to help the jail continue to operate.
“I like it when we can continue to operate at our fixed cost,” Burns said. “It takes down the local cost and frees up money. I’m excited about it.”
Marr said that if federal prisoners had to appear in local courts, it would make sense to keep them in the county jail.
County Judge Ben Zeller said there were currently 15 federal inmates being housed at the jail. With the commissioners court’s approval Monday, that meant up to 40 federal inmates could be housed at the Victoria County Jail. In an agreement worked out with the U.S. Marshals Service Prisoners Operations Division, the jail would be paid $75 per day for each inmate housed at the jail. The cost to the federal government for each inmate before the decision was $55 per day. Zeller said that could mean an additional $100,000 to $150,000 per year for Victoria County.
The interlocal agreement with the Marshals Service states that a maximum of 60 male prisoners and eight female prisoners could be held at the jail. Under the contract, the guard and transportation hourly rate the federal government would pay would be $25.86 per hour.
According to the agreement, the jail would provide for the secure custody, safekeeping, housing, subsistence and care of federal prisoners in accordance with all state, local and federal laws, standards, regulations, policies and court orders applicable to the operation of the facility. Under the agreement, the prisoners cannot be relocated to another facility without the permission of the federal government.
“If we have some room to accommodate these prisoners, we might as well do it,” Zeller said during the commissioners court meeting.