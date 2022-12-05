A plan for a local marketing company to collaborate with Victoria’s animal services department on a rebranding project was approved by Victoria County commissioners on Monday.

Victoria County Animal Services is working with Building Brands Marketing, which has an office in downtown Victoria, to design a new logo for the department. The animal services department has undergone several changes this year, most notably its split from the county’s public health department, a name change and the hiring of a full-time department director.

Once Animal Services decides what its new logo will be, the image will be applied on department vehicles, business cards and letterheads, county Chief of Staff Giani Cantu said. Building Brands Marketing will develop three options to choose from.

“The cost covers up to five amendments to the logo if we feel like we need to change something,” Cantu said.

Mark Sloat, the new director of Animal Services, said his department could complete its project with Building Brands sometime in the next few months.

“We hope to have it done during the first quarter of 2023,” Sloat said. “We do have some new trucks coming in, so it would be great if we could get this done early next year.”

Robert Royer, president of Building Brands Marketing, said on Thursday he is excited about the what his company and Animal Services will come up with.

“We are thrilled to work with them and help them with their rebrand,” Royer said.

While standing before county commissioners, Sloat also provided an update on how things are going at his department. He said 76 dogs were brought in and 15% of them euthanized in November.

The euthanization rate was three times that number, 45%, in November 2021, Sloat said.

In another data report, the Animal Services director said there is room to improve the 70% live outcome rate — the proportion of animals to leave the department’s facility. Sloat said he’d like to reach the live outcome rate of the Austin Animal Center, where he previously served as a program manager.

“When I was in Austin, we had a live outcome rate of 95%,” Sloat said. “We want the public to help us mitigate the number of dogs we’re taking in, or else we are going to keep killing dogs.”

Sloat said an emphasis on spay and neuter services could support a higher live outcome rate.

The Animal Services director also shared his organization’s intention to allow the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office to provide emergency dispatch services. This would include calls for animals who are lost and injured, Sloat said.

As a new member of the Victoria community, Sloat plans to meet with locals who rescue animals later this month. Animal Services will host a meeting at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.

“It’s always exciting to see the rescues come together,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns said at Monday’s meeting.

In other business, commissioners accepted $31,787 from the Texas Department of Transportation for materials needed to repair county roads.