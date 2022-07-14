Due to complaints by the public about the property values placed on their properties, Victoria's Central Appraisal District met Wednesday to discuss whether an audit should be conducted.
"If it were up to me, I would not raise taxes," said John Haliburton, chief appraiser and operations manager at Victoria County's appraisal district. "It's not up to me."
Speaking before the district, Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight told district members there needed to be an audit to see whether the prices were where they should be. The city already passed a recommendation for the use of an independent auditor.
"Do this in an affirmative vote for the taxpayer," Bauknight said. He added that the appraiser's office was "woefully understaffed," with only five appraisers.
Generally, all Texas property must be taxed on its market value as of Jan. 1 of the tax year. The county appraisal district uses a mass appraisal technique for homes and many small business properties.
This would be an an audit by the International Association of Assessing Officers, a nonprofit, educational and research association. It is a professional membership organization of government assessment officials and others interested in the administration of the property tax. IAAO was founded in 1934, and now has a membership of more than 8,500 members worldwide from government, business and academic communities.
Haliburton said he did not currently have the time or people to allocate to this project, as a certified public accountant does a financial audit of the city each year. The state comptroller appraises each district every two years.
Because some of the district members wanted more information as to what was involved, they delayed acting on the issue Wednesday afternoon, instead deciding to table it for a later meeting.
"This is a situation that requires a lot of work to have this ready to go," Haliburton said to district members.
"This unprecedented increase in values is not just in Victoria. It's all across Texas," Haliburton said. "We want to get it right, and our job is to get the value right."
