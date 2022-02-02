Victoria County candidates made their case for their respective races at the University of Houston-Victoria Wednesday night.
More than 50 people turned out for the debates, which were hosted by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate. The debate was for candidates in contested Victoria County Republican primary races.
Contested races that were on the debate stage were the county clerk, Victoria County justice of the peace Precinct 4, Victoria County commissioner Precinct 2 and Victoria County commissioner Precinct 4.
The Victoria County clerk debate between incumbent Heidi Easley and challenger Brandy Schustereit focused on issues of record keeping.
The Victoria County justice of the peace Precinct 4 debate between incumbent John Miller and challenger Micah Patton focused on issues of preventing repeat offenders and demands on the court.
The Victoria County commissioner Precinct 2 debate between incumbent Kevin Janak and challengers Jeanette Valdez, Jason Ohrt and Zed Stewart focused on transparency in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, funding for the sheriff’s office.
The Victoria County commissioner Precinct 4 race is between incumbent Clint Ives and candidate Kenneth Sexton.
Early voting for the primary begins Feb. 14, and the final day to vote being March 1.
There are no locally contested Democratic Party races.
