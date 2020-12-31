Cathy Stuart arrived at the county courthouse early morning New Year's Day in 2013 after volunteering to swear in the new district judge.
"I know it was not easy to get there that early after the last day of the year when most are out having fun and celebrating," said District Judge Jack Marr, recounting his swearing in ceremony. "But that is just the kind of person she is."
Over her 24-year tenure in the Victoria County District Clerk's Office, Stuart, who retired Thursday, worked as an innovator and shining example for clerks across the state.
She worked at the Tom Green County Attorney's office in San Angelo before coming to Victoria in 1996. She was hired into the clerk's office and quickly gained a mentorship with the then-district clerk, Mary Elizabeth Jimenez.
"I had never through about a career in this, but she really saw something in me," the San Angelo Central High School graduate said. "Jimenez was phenomenal. I was fortunate to have such an amazing teacher."
When Jimenez retired in 2002, the district judges appointed Stuart to the district clerk position to serve for the remainder of the term. At the conclusion of the term, she ran in her first election.
"It was surreal because I had never seen myself doing anything political," she said. "A lot of speeches. A lot of door knocking. A debate. It was a blast."
Stuart, 57, won the election and entered the role in 2003. She quickly started working on ways to improve the system.
"A lot of the job is getting buy-in from attorneys and judges. They are often pretty skeptical of change," she said. "But it was important to me that we got moving in the right direction."
District judge Kemper Stephen Williams agreed.
"When she took over in the early 2000's, we were using processes from the '80s. They worked, but it certainly was not new," said Williams, who has served as a district judge since 1996.
Williams said that most of the attorneys and judges he talked to at the time were not fond of the changes Stuart was making, but they came around as the technology improved and paperless systems became commonplace, even becoming a resource for other clerks in the area.
"I know other clerks would reach out to her for advice because she had jumped into these new processes so early," Williams said. "It helped to have someone who was a couple of steps ahead."
One of Stuart's first milestones was opening the county's collections department, which she says she fought hard for the commissioner's approval.
"When I got into the role, I noticed we had over $11 million owed to the county in court costs. We didn't have a mechanism to get those payments," she said. "We would send a letter, but there was no backing to it."
She then moved into an electronic filing system in 2006 for all court documents, which was paperless and aimed at speeding up searches for judges and attorneys.
Years later, in December 2012, the Supreme Court of Texas mandated that all courts of appeals, statutory county courts, constitutional county courts, statutory probate courts and district courts move to an e-filing system over the course of two years.
While this order from the highest court in Texas proved troublesome for many clerks in the state, Stuart was several steps ahead.
"We had a smooth transition because we were far ahead of the curve," she said.
Her most recent achievement was implementing an online jury system, which she presented to the commissioners court three times before it was approved.
"That was maybe my biggest achievement. I really worked hard for that, and even talked to other counties who had been using it," she said.
"I think that is going to be a big step forward," said County Judge Ben Zeller during the commissioner meeting.
Most of all, Stuart said she will miss her colleagues.
"I have worked with some wonderful people here. They are the ones I will miss the most," she said. "It is hard to leave, but I know it is time for me to move on, and I know they will be in good hands."
She will be missed as well.
"It was an honor to be sworn in by her in 2013," Marr said. "She will be dearly missed."
Kim Plummer, who was formerly the criminal court coordinator and has worked at the courthouse for over three decades, will take the helm as the new county district clerk. she will serve until Stuart's term ends in 2022.
