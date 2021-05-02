The Victoria County Commissioners Court will consider a resolution supporting Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent letter requesting the federal government pay for all costs related to securing the border borne by the State.
In March, border crossings jumped to the highest level seen in at least 15 years, according to multiple news outlets. In his letter, Abbott called this increase “a direct result of federal policies” and has asked for a full reimbursement by the federal government for the increased costs accrued.
Citing an increase in crimes in the area, the court’s resolution will support Abbott’s request.
The Advocate has reported on several incidents possibly related to immigrant smuggling according to local law enforcement, including multiple chases and a woman found dead along a Goliad County highway in March. She was later identified as a Honduran citizen.
The Court will also hear an update from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. In early April, Sheriff Justin Marr gave a presentation on an increase in human smuggling incidents in the Crossroads area.
As of April 5, deputies had responded to at least eight incidents this year believed to be related to the smuggling of immigrants who were in the country illegally.
