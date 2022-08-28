Monday morning, the Victoria County Commissioners Court is expected to approve Lori Paige Foster as the county treasurer, replacing the late treasurer Sean Kennedy who died on July 6.
“I’m very excited,” Foster said Friday. “It’s starting to hit home a little bit. Life is a roller coaster with dips, dives, stops and starts. I’m ready for the ride to start.”
Foster has been placed on the November ballot for the position by the Victoria County Republican Party. Previously, Victoria County GOP Chairman Bill Pozzi said he and the executive committee had interviewed six candidates for the position, and Foster was the favorite. Foster worked in Kennedy’s office for almost four years before his death.
“She works for that office,” Pozzi said. “She worked under Kennedy, and she’s very gregarious.”
The commissioners court will appoint Foster to fill Kennedy’s unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2022. Foster said she would later go out to campaign to let voters know who she is.
“I’m ready to assume the mantle,” Foster said. “I’ve got several training courses I’ll need to complete ... When I started working for the county, I never would have thought I would be in this position.”
With the death of Kennedy, the treasurer’s office is currently headed by Chief Deputy Rachel Deaton. Kennedy, 65, had worked for Victoria County since Feb. 16, 1998, and had served as the county’s treasurer since Jan. 1, 2007. County Chief of Staff Giani Cantu said Kennedy fell ill over the Fourth of July weekend and had to go to the hospital.
As treasurer, Kennedy helped oversee some $100 million in county funds in various accounts, while also supervising investments for the county and managing the payroll for hundreds of county employees. The county treasurer often acts as the chief liaison between the county and all depository banks. In this capacity, the treasurer maintains records of all deposits and withdrawals and reconciles all bank statements, assuring their accuracy and the safety of county money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.