The Victoria County Commissioners Court held its final meeting of the year Monday.
Monday's session was significant for two commissioners, Clint Ives and Kevin Janak, as their terms will end once the calendar turns to 2023.
"It's truthfully been a pleasure to be here for everyone," Janak said during the meeting.
Ives was absent Monday, so he delivered his farewell message via video.
"I will never forget the 12 years I got to spend with Victoria County, and I sincerely thank every one of you," Ives said.
After the departing commissioners said their goodbyes, County Judge Ben Zeller presented Janak with a shadow box containing two public service medals and the nameplate from his precinct office.
During Monday's meeting, commissioners also heard from three members of the public library's advisory board.
LaShaundrea Harris, who was appointed to the board by the county in September, said members passed amendment recommendations to the library's juvenile and adult collections policies at their Dec. 14 meeting.
"The majority of the board felt like there wasn't enough contained in the initial collections policies that addressed the need to protect children," Harris said.
Since the actions taken by the advisory board are policy suggestions, Harris said the Victoria City Council would need to approve the board's recommendations.
An advisory board member appointed by the City Council also spoke to the commissioners on Monday.
Prema Ranjan said she supported the board's juvenile policy recommendation, which would move books with references to nudity for the "prurient interest," content about gender dysphoria and materials "encouraging" children to consider gender-affirming procedures over to an adult literature section.
"We want the City Council to address (the recommended juvenile policy) as soon as possible," Ranjan said. "We don't want it to be delayed."
Zeller, the county judge, said he agreed with the decisions made by the advisory board earlier this month.
"I think you guys are doing great work in crafting a policy that can serve as an example to other communities that have public libraries," Zeller said.
The library advisory board's next meeting is in February.
In other Commissioners Court business, Zeller announced the postponement of a formal vote on a brush truck donation that would be made to the Victoria County Fire Department. The item will appear on the agenda for the next Commissioners Court meeting, which will be held Jan. 9 inside the Victoria County Courthouse.