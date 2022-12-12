Local leaders hope a federal agency will approve plans to build a new facility for the Victoria Office of Emergency Management.
Earlier this year, the Victoria County Commissioners Court voted to support the office's proposal. The Texas Department of Emergency Management authorized the project in October and forwarded it to the Federal Emergency Management Administration for review.
The facility, officially known as the Victoria County Regional Emergency Operations Complex, would offer 13,000 square-feet of space at the Victoria Regional Airport. It would serve as a headquarters and safe room during emergency situations for up to 650 first responders.
"I see this as a base-building block for additional things that could happen," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. "The scope and scale of the project could expand."
In addition to Victoria's emergency management office, Zeller said the facility could house other agencies that contribute to disaster recovery efforts, like the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Task Force 1, which conducts search-and-rescue operations.
As for the cost to build the structure, the federal government would cover 90% of the expenses, Zeller said.
According to a memo sent by Victoria County Grant Administrator Robin Knipling, the county would pay around $1 million for the facility construction, while FEMA would provide over $9 million.
Zeller said consultations with experts could lead to a cost adjustment.
"If this is approved by FEMA, then we would move into a phase where an architect and engineer would be retained to give us a lot more accurate and descriptive analysis of this project," Zeller said Monday.
Jena West, Victoria's deputy emergency management coordinator, said her office looked at multiple options for a new facility and decided the proposal currently valued at around $10 million would best suit operations.
"Essentially we were looking at different scopes of work to see what was applicable for what we are trying to do," West said.
A new home for the Office of Emergency Management and other state and local departments could be a "game-changer" for Victoria County, Zeller said.
"We are very excited about this prospect," Zeller said. "It would be huge for the county, the airport, the region."