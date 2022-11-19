Victoria County officials will look over the official results of this year's general election during their weekly meeting Monday.
The final tallies from the county elections office are ready to be validated by the Commissioners Court.
Of the over 56,000 registered voters in Victoria County, about 45% of them participated in this month's election.
Most registered voters in Victoria County participated prior to Election Day, with nearly 13,000 taking part in early voting compared to the almost 10,000 people who cast ballots in their precincts on Nov. 8.
Republican Party candidates in most statewide and local elections collected at least 70% of votes.
Nearly ¾ of voters in Victoria County voted to reelect Gov. Greg Abbott, while U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud also picked up about 75% of votes in his race.