Another burn ban may be declared in Victoria County this summer.
The Victoria County Commissioners Court is expected to deliberate County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo's burn ban recommendation during Monday's meeting. County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday he anticipates the commissioners will enact the ban.
"The (U.S. Drought Monitor) merits the need for a burn ban," Zeller said. "There are lots of fire-prone areas around the county right now. I have heard of a lot of grass fires burning recently."
According to the Drought Monitor, over half of Victoria County is in an "Extreme Drought" stage.
"Unless there's enough rain over the weekend, we may have to enact the ban," Zeller said.
If enacted, the burn ban would either go into effect for 90 days or be lifted by the County Fire Marshal at any time within a three-month span, Zeller said.
"We would need rain to fall in order to lift the ban, so I'm hoping we could lift a burn ban within a few weeks."
Also on the agenda for Monday is a measure to approve an independent, third-party review of Victoria's Central Appraisal District.
Zeller said for the "past few months," residents have questioned how the appraisal district, which determines property values in Victoria County, comes up with its results.
"The review will verify the accuracy of the appraisal process," Zeller said. "I believe this is a smart step to take."
Zeller sent Central Appraisal District Chairman Lou Svetlik a letter on July 11 in which he expressed his support for the review.
With National Farmers Market Week starting Aug. 7, Zeller said the commissioners plan to proclaim Victoria County's recognition of the occasion on Monday.
