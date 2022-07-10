Victoria County commissioners are expected to discuss the search for an animal control director on Monday morning.

They will also begin the process to replace County Treasurer Sean Kennedy who died July 6.

The Court will hear a status report on the search for an animal control director to head the new agency, said county Chief of Staff Giani Cantu. A committee will be appointed to oversee applications submitted for the position.

"I think we've received two applications," Cantu said.

Victoria County Animal Control Services was separated from the Victoria County Public Health Department last month, creating the need for a director. The salary range for the post is $70,000 to $80,000. The person hired would serve as the supervisor over all Animal Control Services activities and serve as chief enforcement officer for all local orders and state statutes related to the control and welfare of animals within Victoria County.

The person would supervise the care and maintenance of the animal shelter at the animal control office and adoption facility at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria. The supervisor would have to have a bachelor’s degree in animal science, public health administration, public administration or a related field. Five years of paid experience in animal control or animal welfare organizations also is a requirement, as is three years of supervisory experience in animal control or animal welfare.

A selection committee is expected to be appointed Monday to review applications, screen and interview candidates and recommend a short list of candidates to commissioners for final interviews. That committee is expected to be made up up Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns, Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia, Animal Control Advisory Board Chair Mike Atkinson, Cantu and Human Resources Director Gina Howard.

Treasurer vacancy

With the death of Kennedy, the treasurer's office will be headed by Chief Deputy Rachel Veaton for the time being.

Because it is an elected position, which Kennedy was on the ballot for reelection in November, another candidate will need to be named

Veaton said she plans to seek the office in the election. She will maintain the office until that time.

"I will continue those duties as chief deputy," Veaton said Friday morning.

Kennedy, 65, had worked for Victoria County since Feb. 16, 1998, and had served as the county’s treasurer since Jan. 1, 2007.

Cantu said Kennedy felt ill over the weekend and had to go to the hospital.

As treasurer, Kennedy helped oversee some $100 million in county funds in various accounts, while also supervising investments for the county and managing payroll for hundreds of county employees.

AIDS housing

In other action, commissioners are expected to hear a presentation from County Epidemiologist Emmanuel Opada and DiAnna Harris, nurse manager at the Victoria County Public Health Department, on what their offices are doing. The county will receive a fully executed agreement for the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS grant. No local matching funds have to be provided. The grant id for $162,665.

This would help meet housing needs of low-income people with HIV and their households to provide stable, accessible housing to help these people enter into or continue with primary medical care and other support services. Cantu said the agreement was approved last week.