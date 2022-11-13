Fewer airplanes may be going in and out of Victoria’s skies next month.
With a nationwide pilot shortage affecting airline operations, County Judge Ben Zeller said the Victoria County Commissioners Court will weigh in on a new schedule that would cut the number of arriving and departing flights in half on most days.
A final decision on the changes would be made by SkyWest Inc., the Utah-based airline providing the flight services in partnership with United Airlines.
If approved, the adjusted flight schedule could go into effect in December, Zeller said.
Except on Tuesdays and Saturdays, a plane departs from the Victoria Regional Airport around 6 a.m. and 5:53 p.m., while an aircraft from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston leaves for Victoria around 4:02 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
“We want to keep our two flights, but our discussion may lead to additional steps being taken,” Zeller said.
Victoria Regional Airport Director Vinicio “Lenny” Llerena said he plans to provide an update for the commissioners on Monday, but declined to comment further on the matter Saturday afternoon.
In other commissioners court business, the proposed name change for the Victoria County Animal Control department will be up for consideration again. New director Mark Sloat told county commissioners at the Oct. 31 meeting the department’s rebrand as Victoria Animal Services would better reflect its operations.
“It’s a little friendlier name than Animal Control,” Sloat said. “It moves away from the old style of animal control, so this may be a little easier for people.”
Zeller said he is not sure the commissioners will approve the rebranding on Monday.
“However there does seem to be agreement that the new name is appropriate, considering the new mission the director has for the department,” Zeller said.