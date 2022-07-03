Victoria County Commissioners Court will hear two issues related to improvements of Victoria County’s airport on Tuesday morning.

The court is expected to receive agreements for planning and engineering of the airport as well as for marketing the Victoria Regional Airport, where the county also hopes to place a regional emergency operations center in the future.

The commissioners court will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Victoria County Courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St., Room 241 in Victoria.

The commissioners court is expected to receive a fully executed professional agreement from Centurion Planning & Design for on-call airport planning, engineering, environmental and construction inspection and administration consultant services. As well, the court is expected to receive a fully executed agreement from ArkStar for air service marketing for the airport.

Based on evaluations from five staff evaluators, ArkStar scored the highest among the three firms looked at. During a prior commissioners court, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the firm will receive $60,000 yearly to market the airport.

“I think it will have a big role in the success of this,” Zeller told the commissioners court previously.

SkyWest began air service to Victoria in November 2020, with its contract set to end Oct. 31, 2023. It originally offered 12 round-trip flights a week to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. On Feb. 1, the early morning flight was discontinued in a cost-cutting move, leaving two flights daily from Victoria to Houston and two flights returning to Victoria.

SkyWest gave a 90-day notice of intent to end flights in March at Victoria and 30 other airports it serves through the federal Essential Air Service program. SkyWest said it was unable to provide service due to the ongoing pilot shortage. The Department of Transportation prevented the withdrawal. The Essential Air Service program subsidizes flights to small communities to ensure at least a minimal amount of air service.

SkyWest, which operates a codeshare agreement with United Airlines as United Express to Victoria, had to submit the notice of intent because it is required of airlines serving Essential Air Service communities. The federal Department of Transportation, which could approve or reject the notice, rejected it and is searching for a new service to replace SkyWest.

Victoria County applied for a federal grant Thursday to create a regional emergency operations center at Victoria Regional Airport. The Hazard Mitigation Grant would pay for about 90% of the cost to the county, which would pick up the remaining 10%.

The total project cost of the Victoria Regional Emergency Operations Safe Room Project would be about $7.6 million, with federal grant funding covering $6.9 million. The application must go to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a 650-person, standalone safe room to provide 15,000 square feet for local, state and federal first responders during hurricanes and other disasters.

Part of the desire to locate a larger, envisioned Victoria County Regional Emergency Operations Complex at the airport is because the long military runway would allow a heavy volume of flights to arrive and depart from the facility.

Zeller said both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have expressed interest in a large facility located in this part of the state.