Victoria County commissioners are scheduled on Monday morning to discuss nominees to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board.

Last week, the Victoria City Council appointed two members to the board and nominated a joint member who also must be confirmed by commissioners to be appointed. The two people appointed by the city are Prema Ranjan and Sarah Zeller. Gay Patek is the city-county nominee.

The four board seats representing the county all are scheduled to be filled this month. Commissioners have interviewed a number of candidates over the past several weeks.

The city, county and library advisory board have all been dealing with a call by residents to remove or reclassify some books that deal with gay, lesbian or transgender issues. These residents said the books were in the children’s or young adult’s sections in the library and needed to be moved to adult sections.

Each of the three members appointed by the Victoria City Council to the library advisory board last Tuesday have supported censoring books and expressed objection to LGBTQ books found in the library, according to a previous Victoria Advocate report.

Zeller and Ranjan each received four votes from council members, a majority. In the second round of voting, Patek received three votes and emerged as the city-county nominee.

City-appointed members of the library board may serve up to two consecutive terms. The board acts as a liaison between the community, the city and county and library management. They are also to provide feedback and assistance to library management.