The rebranding process for the newly named Victoria County Animal Services will continue on Monday.

Animal Services, in consultation with Giani Cantu, the county's chief of staff, selected Building Brands Marketing in Victoria as the company to design a new logo.

If approved by the Victoria County Commissioners Court on Monday, Building Brands Marketing would help Animal Services develop an image that would go on vehicle decals, company clothing and items like business cards and stationery.

"We are thrilled to work with them and help them with their rebrand," BBM President Robert Royer said.

Jennifer Mann, BBM's business development manager, who led Animal Services through a branding analysis presentation, said she would be "really excited and honored" to support a new logo for the department if the marketing company is approved by commissioners court.

According to BBM's marketing services proposal, total investment in new logo branding would cost $5,693.

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said a fresh look for Animal Services could impress those who have been following the recent changes with the department. Mark Sloat was named director of Animal Services in October.

"Obviously this department is handling an issue of public interest," Zeller said. "This step represents one of the many positive steps Animal Services has taken in a short amount of time."

Sloat, the department's new director, will also take a moment to update commissioners on how operations at the facility on Perimeter Road near the airport have been going since his arrival, Zeller said.