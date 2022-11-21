Victoria County commissioners accepted results from this month's general election without deliberation during their Monday morning meeting.
This year, 25,351 voters cast a ballot in Victoria County, representing 45% of all registered voters.
Voter turnout between the 2018 and 2022 midterm elections decreased by 4% in Victoria County, according to data from the county elections office.
Heading to the polls prior to Election Day was the most popular method for Victoria County voters this election cycle. Early voters outnumbered Election Day voters by nearly 3,000 ballots.
In other business, the commissioners approved a measure calling for increase in county funding for the Operation Lone Star program.
Operation Lone Star, established by Gov. Greg Abbott last year, authorizes the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department to further police activity along the Texas-Mexico border.
The county's Operation Lone Star grant for this year will increase by $478,067 to nearly $2 million.
"This certainly is a boost," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said in the meeting Monday.