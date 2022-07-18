County Judge Ben Zeller said $500 is being cut from the county health department’s funding for a local Pride event this Saturday, calling the it a “drag show” unsuitable for families.

“The health department and their programs will only be there for education,” Zeller said Monday afternoon. “Victoria County is not a sponsor of the event, not a donor and not a promoter of this event.”

The annual Pride event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday in De Leon Plaza downtown.

The county health department’s special mental-health unit, Be Well Victoria, was one of several organizations to donate funds to the event, with the coalition voting on June 23 to provide $500. The $500 sponsorship approved by the coalition came to the attention of the Victoria County Commissioners Court after the fact, Zeller said.

“From my perspective, promoting drag shows in De Leon Plaza is not an appropriate function of county government,” Zeller said.

He said that he spoke to Victoria County Health Department Director David Gonzales and has taken steps to ensure that no public funds have been used for this purpose. A private donor will reimburse the money after Victoria Pride was asked not to use the Be Well Victoria logo on its promotions. Because flyers for the event were already in the public, the Be Well Victoria logo will be on T-shirts and banners at the event.

“The Health Department will be there in its capacity as a public health provider and education resource about HIV,” Zeller said. “No public funds will be used.”

Be Well Victoria, an initiative housed under the county health department, plans a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Christ’s Kitchen 611 E. Warren Ave. Members of Victoria Pride plan to attend.

Zeller said Monday he specified to the health department that it would only provide information about HIV and AIDS at the event.

Gonzales said he would have a number of employees at the event, not only handing out information but also telling participants what services were available in Victoria County.

“We will bring in a range of HARP programs,” Gonzales said. “We will ask them about their needs and we will have a booth there.”

HARP of Victoria is the HIV/AIDS Resource Program, which provides support to individuals living with HIV in the Victoria area. These include medical services, support services and case management services. The department serves Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson, Calhoun, Goliad, Lavaca and Gonzales counties.

The goals are to reduce new HIV infections and improve access to care.

“We’ll provide information and resources,” Gonzales said. “We will have nurses there that can talk to people.”

In July 2018, the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health in Austin awarded Victoria County a three-year grant to create Be Well Victoria, a nonprofit coalition working under the health department. Its goal is to improve Victoria’s well-being. Hogg’s grant, which was awarded to Victoria and four other rural counties, asks the community to look at what root factors can contribute to poor mental health. In particular, Be Well Victoria is focusing on bring marginalized communities into the conversation.

Be Well Victoria’s vision statement says, “Victoria is a safe and inclusive community where EVERYONE — especially historically excluded people — feels valued and has the opportunity for a healthy and prosperous life.”

The coalition works to improve the spiritual, mental and physical wellbeing of every individual regardless of economic status or race.

In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, the question of mental health resources was raised. The Uvalde gunman, Salvador Ramos, did not have a diagnosed mental health condition. But government officials are pushing additional funding to mental-health care as an alternative to discussing gun control at the state level.

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide-prevention and mental-health organization for the LGBTQ community’s young people. Research from the organization’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health underlines a consistent trend: Lesbian, gay, bi and transgender teens are at increased risk of suicide. About half of LGBTQ teens ages 13 to 17 seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, with 18% actually making a suicide attempt, according to the Trevor Project. That’s twice the rate of suicide attempts among all U.S. teens overall, which is 9%.