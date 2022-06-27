Victoria County will remain under disaster status until County Judge Ben Zeller decides that the fire threat is no longer present.
"The disaster status will be extended until I lift it, indefinitely," Zeller said after Monday mornings Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting.
Zeller made the declaration of local disaster for Victoria County on June 21, because the county was under imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from exceptional drought conditions. The declaration also determined that the sale, use and discharge of fireworks within unincorporated Victoria County posed a serious threat to the citizens of Victoria County and their property.
That declaration, approved by the Texas Governor's office, activated the county's emergency management plan.
Zeller said that the lack of rainfall and no rain forecast in the near future meant that the order will likely remain in effect for longer than a week.
"Making the most realistic guess, I see it lasting at least a week and probably longer," Zeller said.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said his department was monitoring the situation twice daily. He is aware that the livelihood of vendors who sell fireworks was troubled, but said without rain, nothing could be done.
"We make sure that the public safety is taken care of," Castillo said. "That's our concern."
He said all the fires seen lately in the county were accidental.
"We are seeing them because we are that dry," Castillo said. "We are at a major crisis due to the drought at this point."
Without 2 inches of rainfall spread throughout the county the fire risk was too high, Castillo said. Moisture would have to get into the soil to lessen the risk of fires throughout the county. There are currently not enough fire crews in the county to work grass fires.
"Little grass fires typically take 45 minutes to two hours to put out," Castillo said. "That's not happening at this point."
He said people typically went out to county roads on July 4th to shoot off fireworks, but cautioned against that this coming weekend.
"People will go out to a county road thinking they're not bothering anyone," Castillo said. "They'll start a grass fire and destroy pasture land."
Fireworks will not be allowed at Patriot Park on the evening of July 4. But the city of Victoria is still scheduled to hold a fireworks display at the Victoria Community Center. Victoria city ordinances prohibit the use of fireworks by residents inside city limits.
Under Zeller’s declaration, any person knowingly or intentionally violating the prohibition on the sale, use and discharge of fireworks in unincorporated Victoria County would commit a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.
