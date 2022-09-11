Victoria County commissioners are expected to adopt the 2022-2023 budget during Monday morning's meeting.
The proposed property tax rate would decline to 39.34 cents per $100 of taxable value in the new budget from 39.59 cents per $100 in the previous budget. This means the taxes before any homestead exemptions or property value increases would decline $2.50, from $395.90 to $393.40.
Commissioners have proposed a budget of just over $70 million, including $48.6 million in the general fund.
The proposed budget for next year was filed on Aug. 15 and later adjusted, said the overall budget will include more revenue from property taxes than the previous year's budget by about $2.6 million from the previous year. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $949,763.
The 39.34 cent tax rate per $100 in value is 1.8% below the voter approval tax rate of 40.06 cents and 6.47% over the county’s no new revenue rate.
Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Victoria County Courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St., Room 241.