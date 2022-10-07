Victoria County food bank partners

Christ’s Kitchen soup kitchen

611 E. Warren Ave., Victoria

361-578-4233

Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.–1 pm

City Harvest Food Pantry

2802 Lone Tree Road, Victoria

361-433-3538

First and third Tuesday 1-3 p.m.

Faith Family Church

2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria

361-573-2484

Sunday 8:30 a.m.–12:30p.m. and Wednesday 6:30-8:30p.m.

House of Bread Church Food Pantry

3902 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria

First Saturday 10 a.m.-noon

Church services are Sundays 9 and 10 am. with bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Our Lady of Lourdes Church

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry assists residents in the area from Port Lavaca Highway to Red River Street

361-648-1867 (call for assistance, leave message)

Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Our Lady of Victory Church

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

1508 E. Airline Dr., Emmaus Center, Victoria

Assists residents north of Red River Street

361-575-4741 (voice mailbox)

Tuesday 5–6 p.m.

Our Savior's Lutheran Church

4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria

Tuesday 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rushing Winds Food Pantry

1008 N. Laurent St. #D, Victoria

Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sportsman's Church Food Pantry

8793 U.S. 87 North, Victoria

361-649-2563

First Sunday 4-6 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

504 S. Main St., Victoria

361-573-4328 x218

Tuesdays 3:30-4 p.m., closed first Tuesdays

Telferner United Methodist Church

Serving the Telferner community

102 East St., Telferner

Third Friday 3 –5:30 p.m.

Victoria Christian Assistance Ministries (VCAM)

108 N. Liberty St., Victoria

361-572-0048

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon

Victory Christian Life Center

1604 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

First and third Tuesday 1 -3 p.m.

Community Action Committee

Meals on Wheels

361-578-2989

Victoria County Senior Meals on Wheels

603 E. Murray St., Victoria

361-576-2189

Victoria County residents may apply for the following food bank mobile pantries by calling 361-578-0591 and speaking to Connie. You may select the site closest to your residence and may not apply at both sites:

Food bank mobile pantry distribution No. 1

St. Patrick's Church

13316 SH 185, Bloomington

First Thursday of each month 8:30 a.m. until food is distributed

Food bank mobile pantry distribution No. 2

Victoria Community Center

2905 E. North St., Victoria

Third Monday of each month at 8 a.m.

To find other resources in Victoria, call 211. To find food assistance elsewhere in the Crossroads, visit tfbgc.org/food-assistance