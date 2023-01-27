Victoria County farmer Duane Kainer has directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America's Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Victoria 4-H Shooting Sports–Rifle Project.
The money will be used to purchase equipment for teaching rifle safety and competition to children in grades 3-12, according to the 4-H program.
The donation comes as a result of Bayer Fund's revamped America's Farmers Grow Communities program, which makes it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving.
The donation will benefit the Victoria 4-H Shooting Sports-Rifle Project and promote safe firearms use among youths in the community, the group said.
"The funds will enable us to continue to promote and educate youth on the safe use of firearms,” said Audra Portis, who directs the 4-H rifle project. She said participants attend a three-week course on safety and shooting. They then are encouraged to keep up their practice and enter competitions.