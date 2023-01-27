Duane and Sherry Kainer hold the award sign signifying the Bayer Fund's contribution to the Victoria 4-H Shooting Sports–Rifle Project at a recent meeting that recognized Duane Kainer for selecting the Rifle Project as a winning nonprofit organization. The couple are surrounded by youths taking part in the Rifle Project. Coaches are Audrey Koenig, Stan Portis, Summer Laake, and Audra Portis.