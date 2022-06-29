A special task force of county volunteer firefighters is set to keep watch over the Fourth Of July holiday weekend despite the recent rains, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.
Firefighters from Victoria County's 11 volunteer fire departments have agreed to give up their holiday weekend, Castillo said, to operate at least one truck per department.
The task force was deemed necessary because of Victoria County's persistent drought, he added.
"After the rain, we'll still have dried, dead vegetation that is going to burn if sparked," Castillo said.
"We formed this — what we're calling a task force — because it's likely we'll have fires over the holiday weekend, especially if anyone decides not to follow the disaster declaration burn ban and discharges illegal fireworks," Castillo said.
Volunteer firefighters work ordinary jobs, Castillo said, and their employers have been willing to work with the fire departments ensure firefighters are available this weekend.
"Our goal is to accomplish a safe holiday weekend," Castillo said.
