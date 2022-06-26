The Victoria's County Commissioners Court is expected to extend the county's disaster status when they meet Monday morning, as the drought continues, County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday.
The fireworks ban will likely continue, as well.
"Communities all across the state are going through this right now," Zeller said. "Introducing fireworks into this environment would be very dangerous."
At last Monday's meeting, the commissioners banned the sale and use of fireworks in Victoria County during the July Fourth holiday.
When the court meets July 5, the disaster status would likely remain open, unless some rainfall occurs, Zeller said.
"The approval would leave it open ended," he said. "From all forecasts I've seen, it would likely be extended."
The commissioners court limited sales of fireworks through July Fourth to lessen the possibility of fires as a lingering drought impacts the region. The declaration of a local state of disaster ensured that the sale, use and discharge of fireworks within unincorporated parts of Victoria County pose a serious threat.
Fireworks will not be allowed at Patriot Park on the evening of July 4 either, Zeller said. But the city of Victoria is still scheduled to hold a fireworks display at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria city ordinances prohibit the use of fireworks by residents inside city limits.
Under Zeller's declaration, any person knowingly or intentionally violating the prohibition on the sale, use and discharge of fireworks in unincorporated Victoria County would commit a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.
In other action scheduled for Monday's meeting, Zeller said the court would consider approval of a Hazard Mitigation Grant application for the Victoria Regional Emergency Operations Safe Room Project at Victoria's airport. The project would pay for the planning and construction of a stand-alone safe room with a capacity for 650 people. The total project cost is estimated at $7,671,000, with federal funding covering $6.9 million.
The proposed facility would be used by responders staging in the area of life-safety responses and recovery operations before, during and after a hurricane. The facility also would serve as a training, exercise and emergency operations setting during non-disaster times. Among the agencies that might use this facility are the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Task Force 1/Search and Rescue Teams, U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Transportation, American Red Cross, Salvation Army and a variety of other state and local agencies.
"This is a hazard mitigation grant. We would look at multiple emergency agencies at the airport," Zeller said. "We would have a safe room for local, state and federal responders."
He said that it could be expanded in the future. A warehouse component, for emergency equipment, could be added later.
"We think we're well suited for this," Zeller said. "If we're successful in getting this grant, and future grants, we could become a regional asset. We really see this as a benefit for the county and for this region of the state."
In other action, the commissioners court is expected to create an animal control director position, who would then begin accepting applications. Victoria County Animal Control Services will separate from the county public health department and become its own agency.
Due to the large number of stray dogs and cats found in the county, it would be easier for the office to be its own entity, commissioners decided. Animal Control has been linked with the health department for decades. But with the demands from COVID-19 and other health issues, the health department needed to be separated, Michael Atkinson, chairman of the Victoria County Animal Control Advisory Committee, told the court.
Victoria County Animal Control responds to animal complaints both in Victoria and the unincorporated county. These complaints include loose dogs, loose livestock, barking dogs, animals trapped in live traps, aggressive dogs, animal bites and dead animals. And in accordance with state law, all animal bites must be reported to Animal Control.
The changes underway at Animal Control include the extension of hours at its office and adoption facility at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria. Hours at Victoria County Animal Control will be extended to 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, to allow families more time to see the animals ready for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.