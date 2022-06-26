Victoria County Commissioners Court

WHAT: Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting

WHEN: 10 a.m. Monday

WHERE: Victoria County 1967 courthouse, 115 N. Bridge St., second floor

HOW TO VIEW: To view the meeting online, go to victoriacountytx.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

HOW TO PARTICIPATE: To participate in commissioners court remotely by phone, call 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and enter webinar ID 413 911 847. You will join in listen-only mode. Request to be heard by entering *9 on your phone. To participate by computer or smartphone, go to us04web.zoom.us/j/413911847 from a device with a camera and microphone. You will join in listen-only mode. Request to be heard by "raising your hand."