Victoria County Go Texas scholarship awards

Victoria County Area Go Texan President Scott Nelson and AGT members awarded $25,000 in scholarships on April 1 to 15 graduating seniors.
A hamburger dinner was served to the recipients and there families. Scott Nelson with White Trash Services hosted the event.
Scholarship winners are:
- Victoria Petrash, $1,000, graduate of Victoria East High School, will attend Vet Tech Institute Of Houston.
- Julie Diebel, $5,000, graduate of Victoria East High School, will attend Texas A&M University.
- Ashley Koehl, $3,000, graduate of Industrial High School, will attend Texas A&M.
- Matthew Sestak, $2,000, graduate of Victoria West High School, will attend Texas A&M.
- Audrey Garrett, $3,000, graduate of Victoria West High School, who will attend Texas A&M.
- Dalton Hempel, $1,000, graduate of St. Joseph High School, will attend Blinn College.
- Kaylyn Matula, $2,000, graduate of Victoria East High School, will attend Victoria College.
- Griffith Harrell, $2,000, graduate of St. Joseph High School, will attend Oklahoma State University.
- Kinlee Haschke, $1,000, graduate of Goliad High School, will attend Texas A&M.
- Anthony Garza, $1,000, graduate of Victoria West High School, will attend Texas State University.
- Landry Payne, $1,000, graduate of Industrial High School, will attend Wharton Jr. College.
- Brett Prause, $1,000, graduate of Victoria East High School, will attend Victoria College.
- Carson VanGundy, $1,000, graduate of Victoria East High School, will attend Tarleton State University.
- Tyler Migura, $1,000, graduate of Victoria West High School, will possibly attend Texas State Technical College.
