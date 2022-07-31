More Information

Only data for cats and dogs is reported here. A total of 781,590 cats were taken in shelters in 2021, an increase of 7.5 percent. Owner surrenders of cats totaled 224,249, an increase of 7.5% from 2020. Cats returned by owners previously adopting from the same organization totaled 25,213, an increase of 10.2% from the previous year. Intakes of stray cats totaled 368,992, which represents a 7.5% increase from 2020. In 2021, 113,869 cats were transferred in from other AWOs, an increase of 4.8% over the previous year. Seizures of cats conducted by law enforcement agencies increased 12.1% during 2021 to 49,267.

In 2021, 745,702 cats left AWOs, which represents a 5.0% increase from 2020. 503,876 cats were adopted in 2021, which represents a 5.0% increase year over year. Euthanasia totaled 97,165, an increase of 4.7% from of last year. Transfers of cats out of reporting AWOs to other organizations increased 2.1% to 98,702. 22,708 cats were returned to their owners, an increase of 9.6% compared to 2020. The number of cats that died while in AWOs totaled 23,251 (excluding euthanasia), which represents a 17.4% increase from 2020 to 2021.

Total intakes of all dogs equaled 739,123 during 2021, an increase of 4.2% from 2020. Owner surrenders totaled 177,008, an increase of 3.5% from 2020. Returns of dogs previously adopted from the same organizations totaled 41,940, an increase of 8.2% from the previous year. Intakes of stray dogs totaled 259,418, an increase of 6.8% from 2020. Transfers of dogs into AWOs totaled 168,327 in 2021, a decrease of 1.6% over the previous year. Seizures of dogs conducted by law enforcement agencies increased 8.3% during 2021 to 92,430.

In 2021, 722,702 dogs left AWOs, an increase of 1.5% from 2020. 395,587 dogs were adopted in 2021, which represents a 0.8% decrease from the previous year. Euthanasia totaled 68,725, an increase of 9.0% from 2020. Transfers of dogs from reporting AWOs to other organizations decreased 2.1% to 120,574. Dogs returned to owners totaled 131,720, which represents an 8.7% increase compared to 2020. The number of dogs that died while in AWOs totaled 6,096 (excluding euthanasia), which represents a 7.6% increase from 2020 to 2021.