The Victoria County Commissioners Court could approve additional resources for the county Animal Control Services department during Monday's meeting.
First, the court is expected to consider joining PetPoint, a pet health software service provider that gives partners access to all support resources and assistance from PetPoint. According to the PetPoint website, it provides access to timely data and the ability to recognize trends the animal welfare community is experiencing. The PetPoint Report is a monthly gauge of U.S. pet owner demand for dogs and cats available for adoption.
The Commissioners Court also is expected to recognize two new animal control officers, Dean Hazelwood and Arturo Soto III, who have completed Basic Animal Control Officer Training courses.
The county is expected to purchase a new truck for the shelter. The county was originally looking for three new trucks for Animal Control Services officers, but only one is available, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
"What's going on is we placed orders on three new trucks, but we've only found one, so we will move on that," Zeller said. "We've had difficulty getting trucks."
PetPoint is the most widely used animal management application in North American animal welfare.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns, who serves as the county's liaison to animal control, said the new officers are definitely needed at the facility and there is still an opening for one more officer.
"To have them be able to go out in the field by themselves, it will help us," Burns said.
Burns said the agreement with PetPoint should provide a better sense of responsibility to the county by tracking what is coming in to the shelter and what is leaving.
"Hopefully that increases our accountability," Burns said.
The need for additional trucks for Animal Control Services meant he would be contacting local dealerships to see what was available.
