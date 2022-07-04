Victoria Conuty's Patriot Park was the site for a celebration honoring veterans from all branches of service on the day America celebrates its independence from Britain, July 4th.
"It's an honor for me to stand here and thank you for what you've done for this country," U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud said to a crowd of about 300 on Monday afternoon.
"There's an attack on the young people right now to make them not like what you've done for this country," Cloud said. "We need to celebrate the things that unite us instead of concentrating on things that divide us. To say America is a force of evil is an absolute, absolute falsehood."
The veterans were treated to dinners cooked on site. The event was sponsored by American Legion Post 166, Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, Berry Global, Citizens Medical Center, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Crossroads Long Term Recovery Group, Disabled American Veterans - Chapter 169, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary - 169, state Rep. Geanie Morrison, Kiwanis International from Victoria, Post-Acute Medical Center, Purple Heart Veterans Association, Salvation Army Victoria, Toyota of Victoria, U.S. Army National Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America - Chapter 898, VFW Victoria Post 4146, VFW Victoria Auxiliary, Warrior's Weekend and Waste Management.
Glenn Gisler, a former petty officer first class who served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1974, said when he left the navy and returned home after three tours of Vietnam, he was spat upon in Philadelphia. Attending the event with his wife of 51 years, Jean, he said that the mood in America now was somewhat shaky.
"I would say I'm sort of spooked. We need to get back to accountability in office," Gisler said. "It's very interesting in the world right now. We need help, and we need commitment."
Retired Army Col. Mike Petrash said veterans have kept this country true to its origins.
"This is our country. This is our freedom," Petrash said. "We will stay united."
Gary Burns, county commissioner from Precinct 3, said on this holiday, veterans should be remembered.
"It ought to have a lot of meaning to all of us," Burns said. "These are some of the best veterans groups in the nation. They are that good."
