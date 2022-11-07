Concerns over a proposed nursing program spurred the Victoria County Commissioners Court to unanimously oppose the plans at a Monday morning meeting.
The resolution of opposition passed after leaders of a local hospital and community college spoke to the commissioners.
An agreement between DeTar Healthcare Systems and Jersey College, a for-profit nursing school in New Jersey, would bring students to DeTar. An official from Victoria College is worried the Jersey College program would displace VC nursing students, considering there is limited clinical space.
"It's a giant jigsaw puzzle that it takes to put students in clinical spots with patients and we don't double-up and triple-up on the same patient, because they would be very unhappy with us if we did," Victoria College President Jennifer Kent said.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller shared the same concern. He said DeTar may not be large enough to accommodate both nursing programs.
"There was a nursing shortage even before COVID," Zeller. "I know this is something we are looking to alleviate, but what I want to know is, is the (Jersey College) program an addition to or in lieu of the current, great program we got."
In an address to the commissioners, DeTar CEO Bernard Leger said the proposed program would help solve the statewide nursing shortage, where as of March 2022, there were only 9.25 nurses for every 1,000 Texas residents.
DeTar currently has 63 open positions at its Victoria hospital, Leger said.
"Our plan is clear," Leger said. "We plan to collaborate with both Victoria College and Jersey College to increase the number of nursing graduates in the South Texas Crossroads."
Leger said Jersey College's program would supplement Victoria College's efforts by assigning nursing students to time slots that VC's students have not completely filled.
The DeTar CEO also said the proposed nursing program would not displace Victoria College students who work at the hospital. DeTar previously told the Advocate students who accept a partial scholarship for the program would be required to stay at the hospital after graduation.
"At no time have we ever planned to send nurses to work at facilities outside of the Crossroads community," Leger said.
Despite the action taken by the Commissioners Court, the Jersey College nursing program could still be approved by the Texas Board of Nursing.
Both Kent and Leger said they have an appreciation for each other's contributions to the Crossroads.
"We consider DeTar to be an important partner of Victoria College," Kent said. "We respect the heroes who work their."