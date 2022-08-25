Victoria County lifted its burn ban at 2 p.m. on Thursday after heavy rains hit much of the county.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller was able to lift the ban after hearing from the county fire marshal's office.
From midnight to about 4 p.m., about 0.44 inches of rain had fallen in Victoria, according to the National Weather Service.
"We're pretty wet right now," said County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo on Thursday. "We'll keep monitoring it, but right now we're sitting pretty good. Hopefully we'll continue to get small showers."
Deputy Fire Marshal Marshall Frazier said the southwest corner of the county, which did not receive much rain previously, got substantial rain.
"This morning they got a fair amount of rainfall," Frazier said. "It's still going to be monitoring it for a couple weeks to make sure it's OK, but if we continue to get rain like we have, we shouldn't have to reimplement the burn ban."
Victoria County has suffered through its driest year of the past 128 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System. The city of Victoria had entered Stage III of its drought contingency plan, which curtailed how often residents could water their yards or wash their vehicles. But that was before the drenching rainfall that came Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Frazier said he was hopeful the soil would be able to absorb some more water. He said the rainfall was spread throughout the county.
"There were some areas pretty wet in Victoria, but overall, it dropped below the levels needed," Frazier said. "That was the whole county."
Zeller said when he spoke to Castillo Thursday morning, they thought rainfall index levels were good enough to lift the burn ban.
"Certainly the rain we've seen today was a welcome sight," Zeller said. "It was sufficient enough to lift the burn ban and the indexes justify it. My hope is that we don't have to enact one again this summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.