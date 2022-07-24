Victoria County hopes to enter into an agreement with the Bissell Pet Foundation to join the Partners for Pets program — providing access to grants that would help the county Animal Control Division — on Monday.

"There is no obligation from us," said Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns, who serves as the Victoria County Commissioners Court liaison to animal control. "It helps us to maybe pay costs and could possibly lead to more programs through Animal Control."

Commissioners earlier this month split animal control from the county health department.

From Bissell's website www.bissellpetfoundation.org, the organization states each year in North America, between 6 million and 7 million pets enter shelters and more than 1 million are euthanized.

It says shelters and rescue programs work daily to address the pet overpopulation problem and Bissell is a source of funding. It developed programs and initiatives dedicated to adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency response.

The Commissioners Court agenda for Monday states animal control officials hope to use the program to increase adoptions by reducing the adoption fee through grants from Bissell. The foundation also offers programs to help feed pets in shelters. It also offers assistance with vaccinations, which all animals receive coming into the animal control facility, at 122 Perimeter Road.

In addition, Bissell offers assistance and grants to help in case of natural disasters such as hurricanes. Aid could come as transportation services, medical expresses for injured animals, food and housing for animals displaced by the disaster and other forms of help.

Bissell's website states animal adoption saves two lives, the adopted pet and the one who takes its place in the shelter. It helps by making adoptions more affordable for prospective pet owners by supporting participating organizations with reimbursements for each pet that is adopted. People adopting pets from shelters pay no more than $50 and local license fees.

The Bissell Empty the Shelters program was established in 2016 and has helped participating shelters in 47 states and Canada find homes for more than 96,000 pets. It holds events quarterly.