Victoria County commissioners might reinstate the burn ban lifted June 29 by County Judge Ben Zeller, depending on findings presented by the fire marshal at their meeting Monday morning.

“As for the burn ban, I think probably there won’t be a need for one,” Zeller said on Friday. Thursday and Friday, the city of Victoria had rainfall, but not all places in the county were doused, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.

“We’ve got to look everywhere to decide yes or no,” Castillo said. “We didn’t get the same amount of rain all around the county.”

The Victoria County Commissioners Court will meet Monday morning at 10 a.m. at 115 N. Bridge St., Room 241.

Castillo, who was driving to all areas of the county on Friday, said despite Victoria’s heavy rainfall, the northern part of the county received little if any rain.

“I’m gathering data so we can make a good, sound decision,” Castillo said. “We may reinstate the burn ban if we need to.”

Castillo said in the northern part of the county there was no water in the ditches and no puddling in the pastures.

Zeller made the disaster status declaration on June 21 because the county was under imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property due to exceptional drought conditions. That declaration also banned the sale, use and discharge of fireworks within unincorporated Victoria County, saying they posed a serious threat to the citizens of the county and their property.

The declaration, approved by the Texas governor’s office, activated the county’s emergency management plan ahead of the July 4 holiday.

But rain fell just before July 4 and the fireworks ban was lifted. Castillo is scheduled to appear before Commissioners Court on Monday morning.

“We’ll hear a report on the drought conditions,” Zeller said. “I guess we’ll just assess the situation.”