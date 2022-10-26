As the midterm elections approach, both Bill Pozzi, Victoria County Republican Party chair, and Woodrow Wagner II, Victoria County Democratic Party chair, had their Conversations with County Chairs debate Wednesday at the University of Houston-Victoria.
The event was put on by UHV student organization The Association of Future Advocates, Leaders and Lawyers, where the two chairs not only talked about local and national issues but also stressed the importance of getting involved, particularly in local politics.
Among the issues the two discussed included recent local events, such as the controversies around the LGBTQ books in the Victoria Public Library and County Judge Ben Zeller pulling Be Well Victoria funds from a Victoria LGBTQ Pride event. They also addressed national and state issues of gun control, immigration and infrastructure.
In almost every regard, the two county chairs agreed on many of the issues with the difference being how their party would address the problems.
On infrastructure, both chairs noted that the Democratic and Republican parties are bipartisan in trying to address the nation's infrastructure, noting the bipartisan passage of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated funds to address the country's infrastructure.
Pozzi noted he wished more had been allocated to roads and would like to see more investment in the future, but Wagner noted the bill looked to address things that are not traditional infrastructure, such as broadband internet, which became critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On immigration, both chairs said they do not support open borders or illegal immigration and neither do the candidates they support.
Pozzi said there is a need to finish the border wall that began under former President Donald Trump and secure the openings that remain, noting that there are many people who wait extensively to come to the country that those arriving illegally jump in front.
While the wall as a solution is there, Wagner said there is a need to go further than that and address the root cause of why people who are risking their lives to come here illegally. This includes increasing funding so the immigration process isn't as lengthy from agencies being understaffed and working with Latin American countries to address why these people feel the need to flee.
On gun control, both agree there is something that needs to be done.
For Pozzi, he said he feels strict adherence to existing gun law including laws that prevent felons, domestic abusers and those with a documented history of mental illness would help, he said. However, a registry of guns wouldn't help prevent shootings.
For Wagner, he said he feels there needs to be a broader discussion about the first half of the Second Amendment's meaning and implement further reasonable gun regulation as the amendment and regulations aren't mutually exclusive, he said. If a regulation can be put in place to save only one child, it is worth it.
On local issues, Pozzi did not give an opinion, but Wagner noted that for both instances, it shows the importance of staying involved with your local politics.
In the instance of the discussion around LGBTQ books, it was the result of citizens showing up to meetings and making their voices heard until the commissioners court and city council address it, Wagner said.
He also noted that to be involved doesn't just mean voting. It's also participating in the process of the decisions local officials make, such as serving on a board, he said.
Both Wagner and Pozzi talk frequently with each other and helped each other regularly despite their differing views, they said.
"We have a relationship, and isn't that kind of what we need if we're going to solve any of these problems," Wagner said. "It starts with a conversation."
Pozzi agreed, noting that if everybody got more involved in government, people would be much better off.
"The fact that we were able to have both of these amazing community leaders here tonight and not only have civil debate, but really relay information to our students on the importance of voting and it was very special opportunity," Sarah Stanaland, Association of Future Advocates president, said. "We couldn't be more pleased with the evening."
For some students, the event gave them a new perspective on how to participate in the political process, such as UHV nursing sophomores Katelyn Dodds, 20, and Courtney Clarke, 23.
"We enjoyed seeing that it wasn't just a fight. We got to see both sides of it and we got to see they agree in most ways," Dodds said.
Often times in the media, politics is very confrontational, Clarke said. However, seeing how the debate played out was refreshing and made her and Dodds want to get involved.
"I think coming tonight definitely opened my thought process a bit more," she said. "It was very different from what I was expecting. I love how they made it very welcoming."