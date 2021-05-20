Victoria County has received a prestigious Transparency Star Award from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar “for exemplary efforts in creating financial transparency around public services and spending decisions.” Currently, only 12 of the 254 counties in Texas hold this high level of recognition for transparency from the comptroller.
The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts' Transparency Star Awards recognize local governments that go the extra mile in creating transparency by moving beyond posting financial documents to also making summaries, visuals, and other relevant data and information readily available to the public in downloadable and searchable formats.
Government entities may receive a Transparency Star Award in five areas: Traditional Finances, Debt Obligations, Contracts and Procurement, Economic Development, and Public Pensions. An entity must first earn a Transparency Star for Traditional Finances to be eligible for the other award categories.
This award comes as Victoria County continues its ongoing efforts to make county government more user-friendly, including a new website aimed at making it easier for local residents to access county services and information.
“This Transparency Star Award re-confirms Victoria County’s commitment to open government and transparency. I want to thank everyone who works hard to ensure our county makes the best use of resources every day, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to make Victoria County the best place it can be,” Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
Further details about this award can be found on the Texas Comptroller website: comptoller.texas.gov
