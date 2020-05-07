Though Victoria’s leaders are scaling back some emergency operations put in place because of COVID-19, they said Thursday that the battle with the disease has not yet been won.
“It’s not a victory yet. It’s not a victory. We know that there still will be cases to come, everybody knows that,” said Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy on Thursday. “But we think that we’re in a position where it’s manageable.”
Victoria County is moving in a positive direction in terms of how many people have recovered from the disease, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. Still, he warned that residents must do their part to prevent further spread.
“The virus obviously is not removed from the community, it is still out there, it is still a threat, so we want to treat it as such,” he said.
Local government and health officials conducted their last regularly scheduled press briefing Thursday afternoon. The briefings were originally occurring daily after cases of the new coronavirus began popping up in the region in March, and have been scaled back since.
During Thursday’s briefing, officials announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. A total of 148 Victoria County residents have tested positive for the disease. Of those, 117 people have recovered.
To date, at least 1,600 county residents have been tested for the disease, Gonzales said. Though Thursday was the final press briefing for now, he said the local public health response to the virus isn’t changing.
“The team is still going to be investigating, still doing contact tracing, nothing is really changing on that end,” he said.
Officials aren’t yet ruling out possible further spread of the disease related to the outbreaks at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria-Southeast, Gonzales said.
He said the outbreaks will be deemed complete 14 days from the last illness onset, and there are about six days to go.
Efforts from residents to practice social distancing and follow local and state guidelines have led to positive results, said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. Still, he echoed McCoy saying precautions are still warranted to prevent further spread of the disease.
“We’ve seen successes, but I wouldn’t call it a victory yet,” he said.
Press briefings may resume if need be, Gonzales said. For example, he said, they may resume if there is a rapid increase locally in new cases; a major change in advisement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; a health care system overload; or a notable change in the symptoms of COVID-19.
If that need does arise, the emergency operations center can be activated at a moment’s notice, said Rick McBrayer, the emergency management coordinator.
“We’re here, we operate around the clock,” he said.
Until then, residents can rest assured that local officials are remaining vigilant, Zeller said.
“Our public health folks aren’t going anywhere, and neither are we,” he said.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|22
|3
|DeWitt
|15
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|Jackson
|14
|6
|1
|Lavaca
|6
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|64
|34
|5
|Refugio
|1
|0
|0
|Victoria
|148
|117
|5
|Wharton County
|41
|26
|0
|9-County total
|332
|225
|16
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
Jackson County
The first Jackson County resident to die of COVID-19 was reported Thursday by county officials.
The death occurred Wednesday.
"The individual had been hospitalized and was previously identified as patient nine," read a news release posted to Jackson County Hospital District's Facebook page.
So far, 14 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, seven of which are active cases. Six people have recovered.
The news release stated that no additional information about the person who died will be distributed out of respect for their family.
"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient," Jackson County Judge Jill Sklar said in the release. "We've all seen reports of COVID related deaths in the surrounding counties, but this Jackson County death reminds us of the personal responsibility we have as we continue to move forward."
Calhoun County
Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Calhoun County Thursday, local officials said.
In all, 36 county residents have tested positive for the new respiratory disease. Of those, 22 residents have recovered, and three people have died.
Matagorda County
Two more Matagorda County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died from complications related to the disease, officials announced Thursday.
A woman between the ages of 75 to 85 became the fourth Matagorda County resident to die, according to a county news release issued Thursday morning.
"Our prayers go out to her family and loved ones, and to all of our community members who are mourning her passing," officials said.
Another patient, a man who is between the ages of 90 to 100 also died, according to a news release issued at 3 p.m.
His COVID-19 case was confirmed in an outpatient setting prior to being admitted to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center for Care, officials said. The man was later transferred to a health care facility in Victoria where he died.
No new cases were reported in the county on Thursday, as the Texas National Guard set up a mobile testing cite at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St. in Bay City.
People received free testing between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. after undergoing pre-screenings.
The county's total case count as of Thursday is 64, including 34 patients who are considered recovered, 25 who have active cases, and five who have died.
Positive cases have been reported in the Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck and Blessing communities, officials said.
