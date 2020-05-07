Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria County on Thursday, local officials said.
A total of 148 Victoria County citizens have tested positive for the new coronavirus, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. Of those, 117 people have recovered, or about 80% of local cases, Gonzales said.
Of the 26 active cases, 10 patients are in local hospitals, including three people in the intensive care unit.
Matagorda County
Two more Matagorda County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died from complications related to the disease, officials announced Thursday.
A female COVID-19 patient between the ages of 75 to 85 became the fourth Matagorda County resident to pass away, according to a county news release issued Thursday morning.
"Our prayers go out to her family and loved ones, and to all of our community members who are mourning her passing," officials said.
Another COVID-19 patient who is between the ages of 90 to 100 also passed away, according to a news release issued at 3 p.m.
His COVID-19 case was confirmed in an outpatient setting prior to being admitted to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center for Care, officials said. The man was later transferred to a healthcare facility in Victoria where he passed away.
No new cases were reported in the county on Thursday, as the Texas National Guard set up a mobile testing cite at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street in Bay City.
Individuals who wish to be tested may make an appointment between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. after undergoing a pre-screening. To register, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtexas.org.
The county's total case count as of Thursday is 64, including 34 patients who are considered recovered, 25 who have active cases, and five who have died.
Positive cases have been reported in the Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck and Blessing communities, officials said.
This is a developing story. Please check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates and look for full coverage in Friday's Victoria Advocate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.